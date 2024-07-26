Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 137.3% from the June 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,122 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,951,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1,245.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ETV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 154,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $13.98.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

