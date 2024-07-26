ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares changing hands.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
