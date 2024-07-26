Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.05 (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 184.42 ($2.39) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.76. The stock has a market cap of £204.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 144.03 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.50).

In related news, insider David Simpson sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £2,499.78 ($3,233.03). 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

