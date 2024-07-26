Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $76.43 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

