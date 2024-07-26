Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 244.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock worth $951,441,747. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. 4,198,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,285,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $557.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.