ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.37 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $114.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,815.96 or 0.99996021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00071777 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03279603 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,679.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

