Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Get Embraer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ERJ

Embraer Stock Down 0.6 %

ERJ stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,158,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,818,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Embraer by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.