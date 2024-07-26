EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $10.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,701. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

