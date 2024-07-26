Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.87. 1,476,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,343,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENVX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovix

Enovix Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.