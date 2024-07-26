Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $120.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.70.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $117.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $176.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $149,425,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.