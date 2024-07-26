Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Richard Sanborn Sells 94,815 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 73,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,068. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

