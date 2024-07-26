Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 92.1% in July

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Shares of EUBG stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

