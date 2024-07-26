Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 92.1% in July

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
Shares of EUBG stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.