EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,275 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 76,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,914 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other FutureFuel news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FutureFuel news, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 50,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $231,646.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mckinlay Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 95,302 shares of company stock valued at $429,149 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FutureFuel stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.51. 148,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,500. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $241.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

