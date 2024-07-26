EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 699 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 123.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 247.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 61.9% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

CVLT stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,616. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $127.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

