EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,966 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,098 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,169,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,345,000 after purchasing an additional 334,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after purchasing an additional 204,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,656 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 40,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLIO

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.