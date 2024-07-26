EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.89. 538,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.