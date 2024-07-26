EntryPoint Capital LLC Grows Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 318.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of CVGW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

