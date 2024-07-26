EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $146,000 Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 155,653 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 312.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

BYND stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,234. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

