EntryPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Hesai Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSAI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 157,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,795. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

