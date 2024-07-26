EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $123,000 in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 242,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

