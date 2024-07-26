EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $125,000 in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 94,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,107. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NJR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.