EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $76,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after acquiring an additional 431,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 425,243 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,776,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after acquiring an additional 387,848 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FAF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. 351,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.