EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $615,558,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $57,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 2,165,260 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,873,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after buying an additional 1,866,661 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $17.59. 2,006,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

