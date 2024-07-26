EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.67. The stock had a trading volume of 489,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,866. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.66. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

