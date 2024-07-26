EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 309.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of HOV stock traded up $11.41 on Friday, reaching $215.50. 49,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,719. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $224.52. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOV. StockNews.com raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOV

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,252.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.