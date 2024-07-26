EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 7,937 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 363.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 788.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 310,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 275,653 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 127,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

