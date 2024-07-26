EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,508 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. 135,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,577. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.