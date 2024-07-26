EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 398.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,077 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

