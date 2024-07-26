EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 12,158 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 1,679,553 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,575,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. 155,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $74,172.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,511.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.