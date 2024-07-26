EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 537 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,780. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

