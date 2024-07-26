EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 7,740 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Insider Transactions at Concrete Pumping

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock remained flat at $6.50 on Friday. 13,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $351.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concrete Pumping

(Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.