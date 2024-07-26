EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 943 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $121.77. 736,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,210. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

