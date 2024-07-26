EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.40. 146,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,674. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

