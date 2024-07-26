EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,229. The company has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.63 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

