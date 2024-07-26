EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PIPR stock traded up $8.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.64. 102,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,225. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $277.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.82.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

