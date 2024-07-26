EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SES AI by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,218.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SES AI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 60,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

