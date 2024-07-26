EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.05. 3,960,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,578. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

