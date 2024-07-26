EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,467 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSG traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $190.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $206.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.67.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.69.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

