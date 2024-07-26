EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 925 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 35.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 93,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

