EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,275 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

