EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sysco by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 2,578,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

