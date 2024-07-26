EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 499,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 330,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 20,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.77. 34,288,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,686,719. The company has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

