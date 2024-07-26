EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.85. 1,508,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.19. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.21 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

