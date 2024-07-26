EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,851 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 231.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

