EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,331 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 292,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,999. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

