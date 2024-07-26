EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after buying an additional 517,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,524,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,518,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,933,000 after buying an additional 347,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,349,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,134,000 after buying an additional 69,132 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $607.33. 2,223,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $614.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.