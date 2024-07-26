EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. 38,246,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,967,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

