EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.5 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

