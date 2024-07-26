EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,598 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

