EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJK traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.30. 199,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,390. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

